2 min read.Updated: 08 Jan 2022, 08:07 AM ISTLivemint
Uttarakhand Covid-19 restrictions: All political rallies will remain prohibited till January 16
In Uttarakhand, all gyms, cinema halls, theatre, spas, entertainment parks, and shopping malls will be allowed to open with 50% of capacity
Ahead of the assembly elections, the Uttarakhand government has decided to impose a night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM in view of the alarming rise of Covid-19 cases, including the Omicron variant. Besides, the High Court of Uttarakhand has also decided to shift to the virtual system of hearings from January 10 till further orders as the threat of the Covid third wave looms large.
As per the notification issued by Uttarakhand HC, all the fresh and pending matters including Bail applications, Writ Petitions Criminal, Urgency applications, Criminal Miscellaneous applications, Write Petitions seeking relief against ejection, eviction, and various other cases will be taken up exclusively through video conferencing, the HC said.
5. All stadiums and sports institutes will be allowed to remain open with 50% of capacity.
6. In wedding venues, up to 50% of the guests will be allowed until further orders.
7. Hotels, restaurants, and dhabas will be allowed to open with half the capacity. However, dining facilities will be prohibited. Takeaways and deliveries should be promoted, the state government said in its order.
8. All schools up till Class 12 will remain shut till January 16, 2022
9. People entering Uttrakhand from other states willl have to show a 'double vaccination' certificate or will have to bring the negative report of RT PCR/ TrueNAT/CBNAAT/RAT Covid test not older than 72 hours.
10. All public places--railway stations, bus stands, shopping malls, etc will have to follow strict Covid appropriate behaviour, such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and sanitizing the places, etc.
