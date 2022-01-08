Ahead of the assembly elections, the Uttarakhand government has decided to impose a night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM in view of the alarming rise of Covid-19 cases, including the Omicron variant. Besides, the High Court of Uttarakhand has also decided to shift to the virtual system of hearings from January 10 till further orders as the threat of the Covid third wave looms large.

