Congress President Sonia Gandhi today chaired a meeting of top party leaders to evolve a strategy for assembly elections in five states early next year.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi is attending the meeting at the AICC headquarters here besides party general secretaries and in-charges of various states and PCC chiefs.

The leaders will also chalk out a strategy for the party's new membership drive and finalise the modalities for it. The drive is starting from November 1 and will continue till March 31 next year.

Earlier, at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on October 16, it was decided that organisation polls will be held next year and for that, a membership drive will be launched from November 1.

In the previously held CWC meet, the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh Ashok Gehlot, Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel, respectively, and other leaders had requested Rahul Gandhi to take charge of the party president post. On this, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala confirmed that Gandhi had assured to consider their requests.

Assembly elections in the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are slated early next year.

