Ahead of assembly polls, AAP's Kejriwal to visit Gujarat for 5th time in a month

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will be on a 2-day visit to Gujarat from Monday for the upcoming assembly elections in the state
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, will begin his two-day-long visit to Gujarat on 22 August. AAP chief will be possibly announcing to include education and health in their agenda for the upcoming elections in Gujarat.
While announcing his fifth visit to Gujarat this month, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that just like in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party, if comes into power, will build good quality schools, hospitals, and Mohalla clinics in Gujarat. He also promised to provide free education and healthcare facilities to the people in the state.
During their visit, the duo will interact with the youngsters of the state and address meetings in Bhavnagar and Himatnagar.
"On Monday, Manish Ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days - to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, We will open good schools, good hospitals, and mohalla clinics in Gujarat as well. Everyone will get a good education and medical treatment for free. People will get so much relief. Will interact with youth also," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
It is worth noting that this would be the first visit of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to the state after being raided by the CBI for his connection with an alleged scam in the formulation of the Delhi excise policy on Friday.
After the 14 hours long CBI raid at the home of deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP leaders organized a series of press conferences to criticize the BJP government for misusing the center's power to suppress other parties. In the press briefings, the AAP ministers accused the PM of using the CBI and other agencies against the Delhi government for maligning their image amid the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat. They also accused the saffron party of being 'rattled' by the growing popularity of CM Kejriwal among people.
It is worth noting that the Delhi government has gained global recognition for its work in terms of education and health infrastructure in the capital. Aam Aadmi Party's model of governance was also featured in globally acclaimed media outlets like New York Times.
After its victory in Punjab, Aam Admi Party is on a full-fledged mission to expand its reach to other Indian states. That's why the party has begun organising and activating its units in several other states. Lately, it had also launched a massive membership campaign in the states that will witness assembly polls in the next two years.
As of now, the party has aimed to contest all the seats in the BJP-dominated Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming assembly polls this year.
