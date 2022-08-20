Ahead of assembly polls, AAP's Kejriwal to visit Gujarat for 5th time in a month

After the 14 hours long CBI raid at the home of deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP leaders organized a series of press conferences to criticize the BJP government for misusing the center's power to suppress other parties. In the press briefings, the AAP ministers accused the PM of using the CBI and other agencies against the Delhi government for maligning their image amid the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat. They also accused the saffron party of being 'rattled' by the growing popularity of CM Kejriwal among people.

