Ahead of Assembly polls, PM Modi to visit West Bengal on 7 Feb

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on 7 February to dedicate several government projects in the coming week in the poll-bound state.

"PM Modi will visit West Bengal on Feb 7. He will be here to dedicate three projects and lay the foundation stone for one project, at the invitation of GoI's petroleum department and the road transport department," Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sun.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister tweeted: "Conducted an oil industry meet at Haldia ahead of PM Narendra Modi ji's visit where he will dedicate to the nation oil, gas and road projects worth ₹4742 cr. I invited family members of our oil industry to be a part of this momentous occasion in the developmental journey of Bengal."

During the project stage, it had generated 15 lakh mandays of employment and will help in the revival of the HURL fertiliser plant at Sindri in Jharkhand and supply gas to Matix fertiliser plant at Durgapur, the IOC statement said.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate an LPG import terminal at Haldia, built by Bharat Petroleum at a cost of ₹1,100 crore, to meet the rising demand of cooking fuel of the region.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the second catalytic dewaxing unit of IOC at Haldia refinery and a road- overbridge (ROB) at Ranichak in Haldia.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have been invited to the programme, the statement said.

PM Modi's visit to the state comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyes a victory in the elections scheduled to be held in April-May in the eastern state. In a bid to capture Bengal, the party has already rushed a battery of its top leaders and ministers to address campaigns and rallies with the polls in sight.

PM Modi last visited the poll-bound state on January 23 to address the Parakram Diwas event marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

Earlier in the day, in a stinging attack on West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that she is working towards serving her nephew in the state, and will have no one by her side by the time assembly elections are held.

Noting that the TMC that boasts of the slogan 'Maa Mati Mansuh' (Mother, Land and people) actually indulges in extortion, corruption and appeasement, Shah exuded confidence of forming the next government in the state and take it to the path of development.

While Shah addressed the crowd virtually from Delhi, Union minister Smriti Irani in Howrah said that no patriot can stay in a TMC that "insults the slogan" of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The BJP has set a target of winning over 200 of the state’s 294 seats.

While the dates and schedule for the assembly elections have not been announced yet, the Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule in February.

