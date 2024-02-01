Centre slashes ATF prices by ₹1,221 per kl in Delhi ahead of Budget 2024
The revised prices will come into effect on February 1. The reduction in jet fuel prices, constituting 40 per cent of an airline's operating cost, is expected to alleviate the financial strain on airlines.
The central government took a significant step on February 1 by reducing jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by ₹1,221 per kilolitre in the national capital, just ahead of the eagerly awaited Interim Budget. This marks the fourth consecutive monthly cut in jet fuel prices, according to a report by The Economic Times.