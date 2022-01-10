OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Ahead of Budget, Centre extends tax holiday for affordable housing projects
Listen to this article

The Finance Ministry on Monday announced that it has extended tax holiday for affordable housing for projects approved till 31 March 2022. Now, additional deduction of 1.5 lakh is available for purchase of a house till 31st March.

“To keep up the supply of affordable houses, tax holiday for affordable housing projects extended for projects approved till 31.03.2022. Additional deduction of Rs. 1.5 lakh available for purchase of a house extended till 31.03.2022," the ministry said. 

The ministry in another tweet said that to promote the supply of affordable rental housing for migrant workers, 100% tax exemption will be available for notified housing projects.

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout