The Finance Ministry on Monday announced that it has extended tax holiday for affordable housing for projects approved till 31 March 2022. Now, additional deduction of ₹1.5 lakh is available for purchase of a house till 31st March.

“To keep up the supply of affordable houses, tax holiday for affordable housing projects extended for projects approved till 31.03.2022. Additional deduction of Rs. 1.5 lakh available for purchase of a house extended till 31.03.2022," the ministry said.

The ministry in another tweet said that to promote the supply of affordable rental housing for migrant workers, 100% tax exemption will be available for notified housing projects.

