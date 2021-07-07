Ahead of cabinet expansion, 12 central ministers resign. Full List

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Ahead of mega cabinet expansion, 12 Union ministers resigned from the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday. "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of the following members of the Council of Ministers, with immediate effect," the President's Secretariat said in a statement.

Full List of Ministers Who Resigned

1. D.V. Sadananda Gowda

2. Ravi Shankar Prasad

3. Thaawarchand Gehlot

4. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

6. Prakash Javadekar

7. Santosh Kumar Gangwar

8. Babul Supriyo

9. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao

10. Rattan Lal Kataria

11. Pratap Chandra Sarangi

12. Debasree Chaudhuri

43 Ministers Likely To Take Oath

Today, 43 ministers are likely to take oath in a first major cabinet expansion-cum-reshuffle in the Modi government 2.0. Earlier the day, these leaders met Prime Minister Modi at his official residence. Those who met Modi included, BJP's Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil, JD(U)'s R C P Singh, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel.

Some ministers of state, including G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, RK Singh and Kiran Rijiju were also there, and they may be elevated, according to reports.

Around 43 persons, including those getting a promotion, may take oath, and the team will be a mix of youth and those with administrative experience, including former chief ministers.

Virendra Kumar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Pankaj Choudhary, SPS Baghel, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Darshana Jardosh, Annpurna Devi, AR Narayana Swami, Kaushal Kishor, BL Verma, Ajay Kumar, Pratima Bhoumik, Bhagwant Khuba, Subhash Sarkar, Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad, Bharti Pawar, John Barla and Nishit Pramanik were also among those who met Modi in the morning.

BJP president J P Nadda, along with senior party leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and BL Santhosh were present during the meetings.

