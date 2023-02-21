As preparations for the upcoming Char Dham yatra has begun, fresh crack have appeared on the stretch of road along the Badrinath Highway near Joshimath between JP and Marwari.

Joshimath also known as Jyotirmath is a municipal board in Chamoli District in Uttarakhand. Located at the height of 6150 feet (1875 m), is an overnight halt for the people visiting the holy shrines at Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and tourist destinations Auli, and the Valley of Flowers. Hundreds of residents were shifted to relief centres in safe places after cracks appeared at several homes in Joshimath, suggesting subsidence.

The new cracks on the roads have led to concern among locals about the safety of the yatra to Badrinath which begins on 27 April. The dates for the reopening of the four Himalayan temples on Char Dham circuit after the winter break have already been announced by the Uttarakhand government.

Speaking about the new cracks, Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana told ANI that cracks have appeared on the road from JP to Marwari on the Badrinath Highway. "Instructions have been given to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to test the cracks and take protective measures," he added. He said that people "complained about cracks in some houses".

The cracks that have appeared on the highway between Joshimath and Marwari is used for pilgrims returning from Badrinath and passes through the main market in Joshimath.

Chamoli DM also said that people "complained about cracks in some houses" on which he said that a team of engineers posted in Joshimath have been sent to test the new cracks on the houses so that the actual situation can be known."

Some local activists also told PTI that fresh fissures have appeared on the road connecting Narasingh temple in the subsidence-hit Joshimath and Badrinath.

The Kedarnath yatra portal will open on 25 April while that of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals will open on 22 April. Online registration for the yatra begins from 21 February.

As per Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj, “Preparations are underway to issue a standard operating procedure for the yatra after receiving the guidelines from the Centre."

On 20 February, the District Magistrate Khurana had also carried out an inspection of the landslide-affected areas in Bahuguna Nagar, Subhash Nagar and Upper Bazar of Karnaprayag and also spoke to the affected people. He said that the buildings which have developed excessive cracks due to landslides should be evacuated and shifted to safer places. Those who want to go on rent, those people will also be given rent for 6 months, he said.

On 17 February, the Supreme Court had sought the response of the Centre and others to a plea seeking assessment of the carrying capacity and master plans of the Indian Himalayan Region spanning across 13 states and union territories. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala issued notices to the Union of India, Ministry of Jal Shakti and others on a plea filed by a former IPS officer. "Issue notice returnable in four weeks," the bench had said. The top court was hearing a plea filed by Ashok Kumar Raghav seeking assessments of carrying capacity and master plans prepared for the Indian Himalayan Region.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has already announced relief packages worth crores for the affected families of Joshimath. In January, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the relief package has been released for nearly 3,000 families affected by gradual land subsidence in the Himalayan state.

The Chief Minister also announced that ₹50,000 has been given by the state disaster authority to each family as a non-adjustable one-time special grant for the transportation of goods and immediate needs of their buildings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed concern over the situation in Joshimath and had assured all help to the state administration in mobilising rescue and relief during a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier.

