Ahead of Char Dham Yatra, Fresh cracks appear on stretch of road between Joshimath and Badrinath. 10 points
Joshimath which is also known as Jyotirmath is a municipal board in Chamoli District in Uttarakhand. Located at the height of 6150 feet (1875 m), is an overnight halt for the people visiting the holy shrines at Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and tourist destinations Auli, and the Valley of Flowers.
As preparations for the upcoming Char Dham yatra has begun, fresh crack have appeared on the stretch of road along the Badrinath Highway near Joshimath between JP and Marwari.
