On 20 February, the District Magistrate Khurana had also carried out an inspection of the landslide-affected areas in Bahuguna Nagar, Subhash Nagar and Upper Bazar of Karnaprayag and also spoke to the affected people. He said that the buildings which have developed excessive cracks due to landslides should be evacuated and shifted to safer places. Those who want to go on rent, those people will also be given rent for 6 months, he said.