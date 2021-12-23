Ahead of Christmas, New Year, state-wise list of curbs amid Omicron concerns

According to the Centre's data, 213 cases Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases followed by Maharashtra (54 cases) and Telangana (24 cases)

Several states in the country have reimposed restrictions at public places due to concerns regarding the Omicron variant of coronavirus amid Christmas and New Year's holidays. According to the Centre's data, 213 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases followed by Maharashtra (54 cases) and Telangana (24 cases).

Here's a list of states that have decided to impose Covid-19 related curbs around Christmas and New Year's celebrations:

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital.

In Delhi, the restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50% of the seating capacity.

In marriage-related gatherings, a maximum of 200 people have been allowed.

All social/political/cultural/religious/festival related gatherings have also been prohibited throughout the NCT of Delhi.

MAHARASHTRA

Residents will have to take permission of Mumbai's civic body for any program or event in which 200 or more invitations will be sent.

Closed (indoor) halls can operate at 50% of their total capacity, while open-to-sky venues shall operate at only 25% of total capacity.

local ward officers should send their "representatives" to check if rules related to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour are being followed strictly at an event where over 200 people have been invited.

KARNATAKA

The Karnataka government has directed district authorities and health officials to enhance surveillance and designate contact tracers and quarantine observers to curb the transmission of the Omicron variant.

During the New Year celebrations, restaurants and clubs will only allow 50% seating capacity and mandatory full vaccination.

No special events, Disk Jockeys (DJ) will be allowed in the celebrations. The restrictions will be in effect from December 30 till January 2.

HARYANA

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people will not be permitted to enter public places like malls, restaurants, grain markets, etc from January 1.

No individual, including government servants, is allowed to visit government offices without being fully vaccinated.

JAMMU and KASHMIR

The district administration has been directed to boost testing and contact tracing for positive patients and closely trace the infection trajectory to establish micro-containment zones at an early stage.

All deputy commissioners were also directed to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour, COVID-19 SOPs and protocols, and micro-containment zones.

All deputy commissioners were also directed to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour, Covid-19 SOPs and protocols, and micro-containment zones.

