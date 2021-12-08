Uttar Pradesh government has imposed Section 144 CrPC (prohibits gathering of two or more people in a concerned area) the Lucknow district from December 7 till January 5 amid the concern regarding the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

"No one without a proper police permission will either take out a procession of five-person or more than that, nor anyone will become a part of it," an order passed by Piyush Mordia, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Police Commissionerate Lucknow said.

As per the latest order, during this period a maximum of 100 people will be allowed in weddings and other events in closed places at one time. Actions will be taken against those who will go out in public places without the mask and those who are found spitting in the open.

Besides, special vigilance will be maintained in and around the Vidhan Bhavan within a radius of one kilometer where carrying firearms and inflammable substances will be prohibited. The district administration has also prohibited the movement of tongas.

According to Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur, cybercrime will keep a close watch on the Internet and media, and strict action will be taken against those spreading rumors and posting objectionable posts.

"The police force will be deployed at the examination centres of UPCS, PSC, or any other government-related examination to stop anti-social element and people involved in cheating (scandals)," the order stated.

