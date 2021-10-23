Ahead of COP26, India seeks payment for climate crisis caused by rich nations

“Our ask is this: there should be a compensation for expenses incurred, and it should be borne by developed nations," Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, the ministry’s senior-most civil servant, said on Friday. He added that India stands with other low-income and developing countries on the matter. Leaders and diplomats from across the globe are set to gather in Glasgow, Scotland, for the annual COP summit, which is seen as a make-or-break meeting to stave off the worsening effects of climate change. Compensation for climate disasters is expected to be a major sticking point at the talks, and the subject is something that India has already raised with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, according to Gupta. Rich countries have added the majority of greenhouse gases causing the planet to warm above pre-industrial levels.