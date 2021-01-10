Ahead of Covid vaccination drive, Centre guides states/UTs on Co-WIN management

He also critically highlighted the caution one needs to exercise to ensure that there are ‘no proxies’ at all and that the beneficiaries need to be uniquely and undeniably identified. Speaking on the use of Aadhaar platform, he advised the states to urge the beneficiaries to seed their current mobile number with Aadhaar for registration and consequent communication through SMS and that there cannot be any proxies for Aadhaar authentication. He pointed out that it is extremely important to clearly identify person who is getting vaccinated and keep a digital record on who gets vaccinated by whom, when and which vaccine. He also advised the states and UTs that the data collection should meet the purpose of facilitating work and that needs to be validated at the field levels.