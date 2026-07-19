'Record the proceedings….': CJP issues guidelines for protesters joining Chalo Sansad rally on Monday

Ahead of the proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on Monday, July 20, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has released an advisory asking participants to maintain discipline and ensure the protest remains peaceful and non-violent. The organisation shared the guidelines through a poster circulated before the march, which is scheduled to begin at 9 am.

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The proposed July 20 march seeks the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and other irregularities in public examinations.

The advisory lists a series of instructions for demonstrators, urging them to follow the prescribed do's and don'ts throughout the protest.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What guidelines has the Cockroach Janta Party issued for the Chalo Sansad rally? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party has issued guidelines urging participants to maintain discipline, ensure a peaceful protest, carry only the Indian national flag, and record the proceedings while avoiding political flags and ensuring non-violence. 2 Why does the CJP demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? ⌵ The CJP demands Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak and other irregularities in public examinations, highlighting the need for accountability in the education sector. 3 How can participants ensure the Chalo Sansad protest remains peaceful? ⌵ Participants can ensure peace by following the CJP's advisory, maintaining non-violence, reporting any disruptive activities, and cooperating with the authorities throughout the protest. 4 What actions can participants of the Chalo Sansad protest expect from the Delhi Police? ⌵ Participants can expect the Delhi Police to enforce prohibitory orders against unauthorized gatherings, warning that anyone participating in such marches may face legal action. 5 Should individuals attend the Chalo Sansad rally alone or with others? ⌵ Participants are advised not to attend alone; it is recommended to join the rally with friends, neighbors, or family members for safety and support.

The poster also features the slogan "#DharmendraPradhanMustResign", linking the demonstration to demands over issues including the alleged examination paper leaks.

CJP calls for peaceful demonstration According to the organisers, the march is intended to be a peaceful assertion of democratic rights. Participants have been urged to follow the advisory and cooperate to ensure the protest remains orderly and non-violent throughout.

The organisers urged participants to:

Carry only the Indian national flag (Tiranga) and avoid bringing political or organisational flags.

Bring a copy of the Constitution or photographs of national icons such as Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, or Bhagat Singh.

Raise only positive slogans, including "Jai Hind", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Inquilab Zindabad", "Jai Bhim", and "Jai Bharat".

Record the proceedings, while noting that the truth requires no spokesperson other than participants themselves.

Maintain peace and remain non-violent under all circumstances.

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Ahead of tomorrow's 'Chalo Sansad' protest, CJP issues advisory for participants.

Don'ts announced by CJP Don't show up hungry – Eat breakfast before arriving at the protest.

Don't forget a cap or dupatta – Protect yourself from Delhi's July heat.

Don't stay silent on mischief – Report any suspicious or disruptive activity to the police and on social media.

Don't come alone if possible – Attend the march with a friend, neighbour or family member.

Don't misuse the national flag – Hold the Tiranga with respect and ensure it does not touch the ground, in accordance with the Flag Code. Delhi Police say no permission for CJP's Parliament march Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Sunday said that it has neither received nor granted permission for the CJP march to Parliament tomorrow, warning that those participating in any unauthorised procession could face legal action.

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The police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are currently in force across the New Delhi district. Under these restrictions, protest marches, processions, demonstrations, and gatherings of five or more people are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar and only with prior permission.

"Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations, and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission," the police said in a statement.

The police added that elaborate security arrangements have been made as the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 20 to ensure public safety, protect dignitaries and secure key government installations.

"Any person violating these prohibitory orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 223 BNS and other applicable provisions of law," the statement said, urging people to refrain from joining any unauthorised gathering or march.

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Despite being admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has urged supporters to go ahead with the planned march peacefully. His message was conveyed by his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, on Saturday.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



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Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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