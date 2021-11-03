New Delhi: Just ahead of Diwali, the air quality in Delhi deteriorated to the "very poor" category for the first time this season. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi reached the "very poor" category on Wednesday, said the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Delhi's neighbouring cities -Faridabad (306), Ghaziabad (334) and Noida (303)- also recorded very poor air quality.

The air quality is likely to be in the lower end of the 'Very Poor' category on November 4, 2021, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The air quality is likely to deteriorate on November 5 and November 6 but remains in the Very Poor category, as per IMD.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

