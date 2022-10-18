Ahead of Diwali, Haryana govt announces 4% DA hike for government staff

Ahead of Diwali, Haryana govt announces 4% DA hike for government staff1 min read . 07:26 PM IST
- The increased DA will be paid to the employees with the the pay of October 2022, and arrears for the July-September period will be paid in November.
Ahead of Diwali, The Haryana government announced a hike in the dearness allowance of its employees drawing their salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission structure by 4 per cent to 38 per cent.
The increased DA will be paid to the employees with the the pay of October 2022, and arrears for the July-September period will be paid in November, the Finance Department of the Haryana Government said in a release on 18 October.
The Centre revised upwards the DA of central government staff by 4 percent to 38 percent in September. Apart from this, the central government had hiked the dearness relief (DR) for pensioners with same percentage.
The DA hike, announced by the central government for staff, will be effective from 1 July, 2022. Ahead of the festive season, the government allocated ₹12, 852 crore for the outlay against the DA hike for over 50 lakh government employees and about 62 lakh pensioners.
With this hike, the new DA reached to 38 per cent, up from 34 per cent, which translates to an increase of ₹720 in their salary.
According to experts, the DA hike is likely to act as a stimulant to boost demand during the festival season.
Between, 1 January, 2020, to June 30, 2021, the central government did not pay DA to its employees for 18 month. The DA hike has been a long pending demand by the government staff.
