With cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus increasing each day, the central government on Thursday reiterated that local-level containment measures should be put in place in areas where either the test positivity goes beyond 10% or occupancy of oxygenated beds is over 40%.

“However, based on the local situation and population characteristics such as density etc., and keeping in mind the higher transmissibility of Omicron, states/UTs can undertake containment measures and impose restrictions even before these thresholds are reached," said the Union health ministry.

Laying down a five-fold strategy for tackling the Omicron threat, the ministry also advised states to impose night curfews and ensure strict regulation of large gatherings, especially ahead of the forthcoming festivities.

It asked state officials to promptly notify “containment zones" and “buffer zones", in case a new cluster of Covid cases emerges. “Ensure strict perimeter control of Containment Zone as per extant guidelines. Send all cluster samples to INSACOG Labs for Genome Sequencing without delay," states were told.

In case a Covid cluster appears, the states were told to conduct a door-to-door case search. Further, they are required to ensure strict contact tracing of all Covid positive persons and their timely testing, especially in clusters reporting high numbers.

Regarding Covid-19 vaccination, states were advised to ensure 100% coverage of left out first and second dose eligible beneficiaries in an accelerated manner. “Special focus to be given to those districts where the first and second dose coverage is less than the national average," it said.

States are required to strengthen door-to-door vaccination campaigns, especially if their vaccination coverage is below the national average. “States going in for elections in the near future to exponentially ramp up the vaccination, especially in the low coverage districts to protect the vulnerable population," said the government.

It said that pockets with low vaccination coverage and those with low Covid exposure may be more vulnerable to the new Omicron variant. “States to accord special attention to ramp up vaccination in these pockets."

The central government had earlier this week as well asked states to impose night curfew and strictly regulate large gatherings.

In a letter, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said: “At the district level there should be a constant review of emerging data regarding the population affected by Covid-19, geographical spread, hospital infrastructure and its utilization, manpower, notifying containment zones, enforcement of perimeter of containment zones etc."

