Ahead of G-20 summit, MCD beautifying these places in Delhi | Check details

Main places where beautification will be carried out include Nehru Place flyover, Sarai Kale Khan flyover, Lajpat Nagar flyover, South Extension flyover, Kalkaji flyover, Seelampur flyover, Gokulpuri flyover, Rani Jhansi flyover, Shalimar Park, Priyadarshini Park, Teachers Park Nimdi colony, Vaishali Vatika, Pitampura, among other places
More than 370 public places in Delhi have been identified for beautification in view of the G-20 summit scheduled to take place next year, said civic officials on Saturday. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has earmarked 375 public places for planting exotic flowering species, including gazania and pansy, in all its 12 zones.
In an official statement as quoted by the news agency PTI, the civic body said that these places include 16 flyovers, 261 colony parks, 27 parks situated at markets, 62 parks situated on main roads, and nine roundabouts.
"In pursuance to the directions of Delhi LG V K Saxena, the MCD has started work on optimal utilization and beautification of urban green spaces by planting seasonal flowering plants to give an aesthetically pleasing environment at roundabouts, dividers, sidewalk of roads, land parcels below flyovers, vertical greens and recreational public spaces like parks, etc in preparations of upcoming G-20 summit," the statement read.
The MCD said that flowering plants like gazania, verbena coreopsis, alyssum, dahlia, pansy, and ice plants, among others, will be planted in the different areas of the national capital.
"The MCD has started preparing flower beds at these places where it will plant exotic flowering plants that will add to the beauty of the city and will have a soothing effect on the eyes and minds of the citizens," it added.
India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings during its year-long presidency of the influential grouping, which will culminate with an annual summit on September 9 and 10 next year.
