Ahead of G20 delegates' visit in the city, Taj Mahal-Agra Fort to remain closed for some time on 12 Feb2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 09:11 PM IST
Ahead of the G20 delegates visit in the city, Taj Mahal and Agra Fort will remain closed on 12 February. Several performances based on ‘Braj culture’ will also be made for foreign delegates during their visit in Agra
As part of a warm welcome of G20 delegates in the city, Taj Mahal and Agra For will remain closed for four hour or more on 12 February, officials told PTI on Monday.
