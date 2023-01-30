As part of a warm welcome of G20 delegates in the city, Taj Mahal and Agra For will remain closed for four hour or more on 12 February, officials told PTI on Monday.

The two tourist spots will be visited by the G20 delegates during their visit to the city. During their visit, school students are scheduled to present cultural performances at several sites including airports, roads, and hotels.

The monument sites will remain closed during the scheduled visit of the G20 delegates. It is worth noting that this will be the first visit of G20 delegates in Agra.

"Arrangements are being made in full swing to welcome delegates for a G20 meet proposed to be organised in Agra in the month of February," District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal told PTI.

He also informed that the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort may remain closed for visitors for three to four hours during the visit of foreign delegates in the monument premises. He also added that the instruction for the closure of the monument for certain date will be issued in advance for the convenience of the general visitors.

As per the schedule released by the Ministry of External Affairs, G 20 members are expected to travel for group meetings to Indore, Bangalore and Lucknow till mid February. During this time, there are chances that these delegates can visit Agra as well.

To ensure the facilities at these sites and other places, the principal secretary of Uttar Pradesh Amrit Abhijat also visited Agra. He inspected the airport, selfie point and also took note of the development work being conducted on Fatehabad road and others.

The news agency has also reported that school and college students will showcase the Braj culture in front of foreign delegates with their performances. Most of these performances will be based on top highlights of Braj culture like Lathmar Holi, Charkula dance and Phoolon ki Holi etc. These performances will be made by the artists at airports, roads and hotels expected to be visited by the delegates.

