Leaders of several countries are flying to Delhi to attend the G20 Summit from Friday. Ahead of the summit, G20's current host, India, emerged as the 7th best-performing nation in terms of complying with 15 key G20 Bali commitments made last year.

According to the data analysed by G20 Research Group, India complied to 87% of commitments made in G20 Summit in Bali last year.

Also Read: G20 Summit: List of World Leaders who have arrived in Delhi and who are yet to arrive

For the final compliance with the Bali Summit's priority commitments, the European Union emerged had the highest compliance at 97%. The group was followed by Australia and Germany at 93%, and Canada, Korea and the United Kingdom at 90%. India, host of the 2023 New Delhi Summit, and Argentina had 87%. Indonesia, host of the 2022 Bali Summit, ranked 15th at 73%. Türkiye had the lowest compliance at 50%.

Also Read: G20 Summit 2023 Traffic Advisory: Which routes to take to travel around Delhi today

Out of the 15 commitments, India partially fulfilled four commitments, they were open agricultural trade, crime and corruption, universal health coverage, and zero or low emission power generation.

Also Read: G20 Summit 2023: Former PMs Manmohan Singh, HD Deve Gowda invited to grand dinner in Delhi

About G20 2022 Final Compliance Report

The G20 2022 Bali Final Compliance Report was prepared by the G20 Research Group located at the University of Toronto and the Center for International Institutional Research of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA). The report analyzes compliance by G20 members with 15 priority commitments selected from the total of 223 commitments made at the Bali Summit. The summit was hosted by Indonesia on 15–16 November 2022. The report covers actions taken by G20 member countries between 17 November 2022 to 21 August 2023.