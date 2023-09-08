Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, know India's performance in previous G20 summit's commitments1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:10 AM IST
India ranks seventh in compliance with G20 Bali commitments, with 87% compliance, according to a report by the G20 Research Group.
Leaders of several countries are flying to Delhi to attend the G20 Summit from Friday. Ahead of the summit, G20's current host, India, emerged as the 7th best-performing nation in terms of complying with 15 key G20 Bali commitments made last year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message