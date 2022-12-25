Ahead of G20 Summit, Delhi MCD to build new toilet facilities in 42 locations

Ahead of G20 Summit, Delhi MCD to build new toilet facilities in 42 locations2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
- G20 Summit: The areas selected for beautification by the MCD include-- Karol Bagh, South, Central, Shahdara South, and City SP
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will build new toilets and repair old ones across its five zones in the city ahead of the G20 Summit. The civic body has also decided to beautify parks, illuminate trees and install public art at many locations in the national party as part of the preparation for the event.
According to the Delhi MCD, “Work for the construction of new community toilet complexes (CTCs) and public toilets (PTs) and to repair the old ones has been intensified". The areas selected for beautification by the MCD include-- Karol Bagh, South, Central, Shahdara South, and City SP . These zones have been marked as important in view of tourist attractions and large footfall, the civic body said in a statement.
All five zonal deputy commissioners have been instructed to furnish the details regarding locations for new community toilet complexes (CTCs) and public toilets (PTs) and repair work along with the estimated cost. All the newly constructed CTCs and PTs would be equipped with modern amenities, the officials said.
Approximately 42 locations have been identified so far in these five zones and new locations would be added to the list as per zonal requirements. Emphasis would also be on constructing CTCs and PTs in seven other zones of the MCD. The target is to complete the work before the G20 foreign ministers meet in March 2023, they said.
An official told PTI news agency that the Delhi MCD has also accelerated its work for giving a makeover to parks, roads, walkways, and central verges.
In addition to this, work has also started on installing new grill along the roadside of the Sardar Patel Marg to improve the aesthetic look of the main street located on way from the Delhi airport to the heart of the city which is slated to host the G20 summit next year.
NDMC Member Kuljeet Singh Chahal told PTI news agency that the New Delhi Municipal Council has procured stocks of bulbs of tulips, which will be used for horticultural decoration of the city. Lutyens' Delhi and few posh neighbouring areas fall within the jurisdiction of the Council.
Artworks would also be incorporated into the new fence that will come up next to the ridge that overlooks the Sardar Patel Marg.
India assumed the year-long presidency of G20 on 1 December. More than 200 meetings will be held at 55 locations in India and the summit will take place in Delhi in September 2023.
The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.
