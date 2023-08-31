Ahead of G20 Summit, Delhi's Rajghat Memorial Complex transformed. See photos

Delhi's Rajghat memorial complex has been landscaped and a 115-ft Indian flag has been installed ahead of the G20 Summit.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi's Rajghat memorial complex has undergone unique landscaping and a 115-ft Indian flag has been installed at the site, PWD minister Atishi said. On Wednesday, the Delhi cabinet minister inspected the Shantivan Road stretch and the Delhi Gate stretch in view of the G20 Summit. She said, "Preparations for the G20 summit are in full swing across Delhi, with beautification efforts also well underway. Today, I visited Rajghat, a location that many delegates and heads of countries will visit during the summit".

PWD Minister Atishi pays a visit and inspects the revamped Rajghat-Shanti Van stretch, as part of upcoming G20 preparations.

The AAP leader said that other places in Delhi such as the stretch from Rajghat to Red Fort have also been transformed under her supervision. "This area has been enhanced with features such as fountains, contemporary street art, open seating spaces, lighting, and much more," Atishi added.

The PWD minister emphasised that even after the G20 summit, the Kejriwal government is committed to ensuring Delhi's continued beauty.

Atishi said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is also playing a significant role in enhancing Delhi's aesthetics during the G20 summit.

It has deployed a large number of sanitation staff and mechanised sweeping machines across Delhi to maintain cleanliness, she said, adding that even after the summit, the national capital will be kept clean and beautiful.

During a press conference later in the day, she added, "The work on areas under Centre has obviously been done by them while the PWD and MCD have done work on the areas under it. It would be wrong to say that the Centre did all the work or the Delhi government did everything."

India is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. India is planning to showcase its rich culture and diversity during its presidency of G20, through the means of cuisine, crafts, and culture. India took over the presidency of G20 on December 1 last year.