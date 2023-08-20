Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, schools and offices to remain closed on THESE dates. Know details1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 11:31 AM IST
Ahead of the G20 summit in Delhi, several Delhi schools will remain close or switch to online mode amid preparations for the global summit
Amid the ongoing preparation for the G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi in September, the international summit can affect the operation of some schools and colleges. According to media reports, some schools and colleges may be advised to switch to online mode or remain shut due to the summit.