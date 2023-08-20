Amid the ongoing preparation for the G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi in September, the international summit can affect the operation of some schools and colleges. According to media reports, some schools and colleges may be advised to switch to online mode or remain shut due to the summit.

To manage traffic movement and utilise private infrastructure, the Delhi government might declare September 8 (Friday) as a holiday. Schools and offices will remain closed. The remaining two days of the summit will coincide with weekend, sources told The New Indian Express.

In another scenario, some schools and colleges could be asked to move to online mode. Moreover, some offices can be asked to switch to work from home mode between September 8 and 11, reported TNIE citing sources. Soon, authorities will issue an advisory regarding allowing only essential travel and activities during the four-day period.

Delhi's private schools extend their support to the Government of India's efforts in hosting the G20 Leaders' Summi, Bharat Arora, preisdent of the private schools association told TNIE. He also welcomed global leaders and said that the private schools stand united in ensuring a seamless event. He also hinted that the private schools will adopt online learning during September 8-11.

There are chances of travel restrictions and route redirection during the summit in the national capital as delegates will travel within the city from their hotels to the International Exhibition cum Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, reported the English daily.

Sources told that thousands of people will be the part of the entourage of the G20 members and in order to manage the traffic movement and crowd at crucial public places necessary steps would be taken by the Delhi government.