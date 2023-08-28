Ahead of G20 Summit, waste-to-art installations adorn Delhi

Ahead of the G20 Summit, waste-to-art installations will be put up in public spaces and different places in Delhi

As Delhi gears up for the upcoming G20 Summit, the Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) is installing a series of waste-to-art themed installations, sculptures, and murals in public spaces.

These installations are being placed at key locations like close to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Pragati Maidan and major avenue roads.

One of the officials told that Mahipalpur roundabout is being redeveloped with 15-foot-high scrap sculptures of five musicians playing Indian classical musical instruments, reported HT.

The thought behind the installation is to catch the sight of delegates as soon as they land in India and exit from the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The official told HT that as soon as they will exit the airport they will be greeted by these massive installations. These installations have been made of discarded metallic scrap materials. The official also said installation work and the entire round about is at the final stage of process.

The giant replicas of musicians at the installation will be accompanied by instruments like tabla, sitar, and harmonium.

Winged unicorn near Pragati Maidan In a similar manner, the civic body's horticulture department has installed a giant installation of a 'winged unicorn' structure near Bhairon Marg close to Pragati Maidan. The installation is 10-foot tall and 12.6-foot-wide. Notably, Pragati Maidan is the main venue of the G20 Summit which will be held from September 8 to September 10.

“The structure depicting a leaping unicorn attempts at depicting India as an emerging ‘unicorn’ destination," a second municipal official told HT. The term “unicorn" is used for those companies valued at over $1 billion.

Other than the installation of giant statues, two-dimensional panels will also be put up to showcase Indian classical and folk dances. These panels are put up along the Indraprastha Marg and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg in central Delhi, respectively, officials said.