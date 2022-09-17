Ahead of Gujarat polls, Congress' Jignesh Mevani sentenced to 6 months in jail

Jignesh Mevani (MLA from Vadgam) and 18 others have been sentenced to six months in jail in a 2016 case of rioting
Mevani, a prominent Dalit leader, won the 2017 Assembly election as an independent with the support of Congress
Ahead of the Gujarat election 2022, Jignesh Mevani (MLA from Vadgam) and 18 others have been sentenced to six months in jail in a 2016 case of rioting.
The Ahmedabad Metro Police Court sentenced Mevani, who is also Gujarat Congress working president on Friday.
The case was related to a road blockade agitation staged by Mevani and his associates. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P N Goswami, who also imposed a fine on Mevani and others, suspended their sentence till October 17 to enable them to file appeals. The case was registered against Mevani and 19 others at the University police station here in 2016 for staging a road blockade to press their demand that an under-construction building of the law department of Gujarat University is named for Dr B R Ambedkar.
The First Information Report was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (rioting) as well as sections of the Gujarat Police Act. One of the accused died during the pendency of the case.
Notably, Jignesh Mevani is currently out on bail granted by the Assam court. He was arrested in connection with his purported tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mevani was arrested by an Assam police team from Palanpur town in Gujarat over a couple of his tweets.
In another incident, a Gujarat court sentenced Mevani to three months in jail in May this year for taking out a rally without permission in 2017.
Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani, Reshma Patel, Kaushik Parmar of National Dalit Adhikar Manch, Kaushik Parmar, Subodh Parmar including 10 others were sentenced to three months imprisonment and a fine of ₹1000.
Mevani and his associates led an 'Azadi Kooch' from Mehsana to Dhanera of the neighbouring Banaskantha district in 2017. In 2017, the Mehsana police registered an unlawful assembly case against Mevani and others under Section 143 of the Indian Penal Code.
