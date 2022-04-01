This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Months before the Gujarat election, that are scheduled to take place in December this year, the state is likely to get its second international airport this year. BJP has been in power in Gujarat since 1995 and is presently seeking its sixth term in the state.
The Rajkot District Magistrate, Arun Mahesh Babu said that the Rajkot Greenfield International Airport aka Hirasar Airport might get functional by August this year.
Mahesh Babu said the development of the airport will help 12 districts in the Saurashtra region as the region is a huge hub for manufacturing activities which depends upon air connectivity.
"Our manufacturing products including silk products and ceramic products of the region can be transported faster with this airport also doubling up as a cargo airport," he stated.
About Rajkot Greenfield International airport:
Location: The airport is located 30km from the industrial city Rajkot. It is located on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway.
The airport is being built in four phases covering an area of 1,032 hectares. It will have a total of 14 parking stands with an area of the passenger terminal of 23,000 square meters.
According to the Rajkot DM, the airport will have eight immigration counters along with two custom counters. At its peak, the airport will be able to handle a passenger load of over 1,280 at a given time.
The airport will have seven boarding gates with three aerobridges and three conveyor belts, Rajkot DM said.
Being built for ₹1,405 crore approved by the Modi government in 2018, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of this project in October 2017.
The existing Rajkot Airport is in the heart of the city and is suffering from considerable capacity restraints due to the residential and commercial buildings around it. It is also incapable of serving aircrafts larger than airbus 320/Boing 737-800.
A total of 13 flights depart from the present Rajkot airport in a day to locations like Kolkata Delhi, Mumbai, Vizag, Goa among others.
