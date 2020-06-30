Ahead of his address to nation, PM Modi reviews Covid-19 vaccine status

During the meeting, Modi also listed four guiding principles that will form the foundation of this national effort: first, that vulnerable groups should be identified and prioritized for early vaccination, for example doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, non-medical frontline corona warriors, and vulnerable people among the general population; second, that vaccination of “anyone, anywhere" should take place, third, that vaccination must be affordable and universal, and fourth, that the entire process from production to vaccination should be monitored and supported in real time with the use of technology.