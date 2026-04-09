Ahead of his birthday, Anant Ambani donates ₹10 crore to gaushala at Salangpur Temple in Gujarat

Anant Ambani, the executive director of Reliance Industries Limited, on Thursday, donated ₹10 crore for gaushala at Kashtabhanjan Dev Hanumanji Temple in Gujarat’s Salangpur. His contribution will support the welfare and care of cows.

The donations were made a day before his birthday, 10 April. Anant Ambani turns 31 on Friday.

Gaushala in Salangpur temple According to a report by Gujarat Samachar, the gaushala will be constructed within the Salangpur Dham premises and is being developed on a sprawling 28-acre campus in collaboration with DeLaval – a producer of dairy and farming machinery.

The Ambani family is serving as the principal patron for the project, which will feature international-standard facilities designed to house around 500 cows.

On the occasion, Viveksagardas Swami of the Salangpur temple offered his blessings. A special Maruti Yagna was also held in the presence of the deity to mark the event.

On Tuesday, Ambani announced ₹18 crore in contributions towards temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala.

Anant Ambani contributes ₹ 18-crore for Kerala temple infra, animal welfare Anant Ambani's ₹18 crore contributions include ₹6 crore in donations to the Rajrajeshwaram and Guruvayur temples and a ₹12 crore commitment to restore the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram, alongside new initiatives for the care of temple elephants at Guruvayur, according to news agency ANI.

During his visit to the historic Rajrajeshwaram Temple in Taliparamba around 8 pm on April 2 , Anant Ambani made traditional offerings, including Ponnumkudam, Pattam, Thaali, Neyyamrutu, and performed Ashwamedha Namaskaram, mentioned the news wire's report.

He was accompanied by close associates and received with traditional honours by temple authorities. TTK Devaswom President TP Vinod Kumar, Executive Officer KP Vinayan, Chief Priest EP Kuberan Namboothiri, and members of the Devaswom Board were among those present.