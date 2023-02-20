The Indian Railways has canceled and diverted several trains on the Mailani-Gorakhpur route due to non-interlocking and doubling work, which will take place on the Lucknow and Gorakhpur rail divisions. Disruptions in train services came ahead of the Holi festival.

The doubling work will also take place on Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomtinagar-Malhaur stations of the Lucknow and Gorakhpur Division of North Eastern Railway, which has prompted the department to divert the routes of some trains on different dates.

Mahesh Gupta, Public relations officer of the Lucknow division stated that the trains have been canceled to provide better facilities to passengers.

Check out list of canceled trains below:

- 05492: Mailani- Sitapur Express (March 1 to March 3)

- 22531: Chhapra-Mathura Express (20, 24, 27 February, 01 and 03 March)

- 22532: Mathura-Chhapra Express (20, 24, 27 February, 01 and 03 March)

- 15010: Mailani- Gorakhpur Express (February 21- March 4)

- 15009: Gorakhpur- Mailani Express (February 20 to March 3)

- 05085: MLN-LJN Express (March 1 to March 3)

- 05086: LJN-MLN Express (March 1 to March 3)

- 05491: Mailani- Sitapur Express (March 1 to March 3)

- 15069: Gorakhpur-Aishbagh Express (February 20 to March 4)

- 12532: Lucknow Jn-Gorakhpur Express (February 20 to March 3)

- 15054: Lucknow Jn - Chhapra Express (February 26 to March 2)

Check out list of diverted trains below:

- 02564: New Delhi-Barauni special train (February 20 to March 02)

- 02570: Darbhanga special train (February 21 to March 03)

- 02569: Darbhanga-New Delhi special train (February 21 to March 03)

- 02563: Barauni-New Delhi special train (February 20 to March 02)

- 12591: Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Express (25 February 2023)

- 12566: New Delhi-Darbhanga Express (February 27 to March 02, 2023)

- 22922: Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Express (28 February)

- 05087: Mailani to Daligani Express (March 1 to 3)