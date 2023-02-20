Ahead of Holi, Indian Railways cancels trains on THESE routes till March 4. Check full list
Check out the list of Indian Railways trains canceled or diverted here.
The Indian Railways has canceled and diverted several trains on the Mailani-Gorakhpur route due to non-interlocking and doubling work, which will take place on the Lucknow and Gorakhpur rail divisions. Disruptions in train services came ahead of the Holi festival.
