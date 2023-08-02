Ahead of Independence Day 2023, Delhi govt bans use of ‘Chinese manjha’1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 06:49 AM IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that kite flying becomes more popular around Independence Day, August 15, in Delhi but the use of Chinese manjha causes many accidents every year.
Ahead of Independence Day 2023, the Delhi government has instructed all concerned departments to ban the use of Chinese manjha in the national capital, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai in an advisory shared on Monday.
