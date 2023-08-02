Ahead of Independence Day 2023, the Delhi government has instructed all concerned departments to ban the use of Chinese manjha in the national capital, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai in an advisory shared on Monday.

“If anyone is found using or selling it, punitive action will be taken against them, and the violation of this order will attract the harshest provisions. There is a complete ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of all types of Chinese Manjha in Delhi," the advisory read.

Rai stated that kite flying becomes more popular around Independence Day, August 15, in Delhi but the use of Chinese manjha causes many accidents every year, as per ANI reports.

“Since January 10, 2017, the use and sale of Chinese Manjha have been prohibited in the capital city of Delhi. Despite this, some kite flyers utilize it every year on August 15, as a result, a lot of animals and birds get trapped in the manjha," the minister reminded.

He informed that the Chinese manjha is made of chemicals, not cotton fabric, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

“These chemicals are extremely harmful to our environment including animals, birds, and human beings. Hence, we have instructed all the concerned departments including Delhi Police, Revenue, MCD, Transport Department, DMRC, Eco-Club School and College to ban its use," Gopal Rai said.

The minister further remarked that Chinese manjha could kill humans, animals, and birds, ANI reported.

Rai added that the offenders will have to be punished with five years of prison and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh. “It is important to note that although our government outlawed the usage and sale of Chinese Manjha in the nation's capital of Delhi starting in 2017, reports of its continued use are still regularly reported," he said.

"That's why people are appealed not to use it and if anyone is found using or selling it, then give its information to the concerned departments, So that the strictest punitive action can be taken against such people adding all the sections," the minister added.

(With ANI inputs)