As India gears up to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, the Delhi High Court, Indira Gandhi International Airport, and several other places received bomb threats on Friday, as security was tightened across the national capital.

Here's what we know about the threat According to Hindustan Times, the High Court was alerted to the threat through an email. The report, citing information from the Mayor's Office, said an anonymous email was received at 9:07 am on Friday, warning of a bomb blast at 2:11 pm on Saturday. The office subsequently informed the Delhi Police and other concerned security agencies, prompting immediate precautionary measures.

According to NDTV, the email was sent in the name of Khalistan and detailed plans to blow up several places in the city, reportedly claiming that Delhi would be converted into Khalistan. It also threatened blasts at district courts an hour after the initial explosion.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were the recent bomb threats received ahead of Independence Day in Delhi? ⌵ The Delhi High Court and several other locations, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, received bomb threats via email, warning of a blast scheduled for August 15. 2 Why did the bomb threat specifically mention the Khalistani movement? ⌵ The threat claimed that the blasts were in response to cases being heard against Sikhs in Delhi courts and aimed to promote the idea of Khalistan. 3 How did the Delhi Police respond to the bomb threats received? ⌵ The Delhi Police, upon receiving the threats, heightened security measures across the capital, deploying personnel and conducting checks at key locations. 4 What safety measures are being taken in Delhi ahead of Independence Day celebrations? ⌵ In preparation for Independence Day, intensified checks, increased patrolling, drone surveillance, and mock drills are being conducted to ensure safety during celebrations. 5 Should attendees be concerned about security when visiting the Red Fort on Independence Day? ⌵ While security is heightened due to bomb threats, officials have stated that current threats appear to be fake, but attendees should remain vigilant.

The email reportedly claimed that the blasts were in response to cases being heard in Delhi courts. It read, "Delhi courta vich sirf Sikhaan de khilaf case chalde (Delhi Courts only hear cases against Sikhs)."

The email also alleged that members of the Khalistani separatist movement, which advocates for an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, had arrived in the national capital.

Other locations that reportedly received bomb threats included Jamnagar House, Jhandewalan building, Saket office, District Magistrate's Office, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Terminal 3 and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Office in Delhi Cantonment. Additionally, threats were issued against the Delhi Metro and trains bound for Ambala.

‘Nothing suspicious found’: Delhi HC Joint Secretary News agency ANI reported that the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court is in touch with the Delhi Police. Kunal, Joint Secretary of the Delhi HC, said, “The bomb threat appears to be fake... Everything is under control. Bomb squad and sniffer dogs are scanning the entire premises. There is no threat as of now...”

According to ANI, citing the Fire Department, bomb threats were reported at at least five locations. Fire department vehicles were dispatched to all the sites, but no suspicious material has been found so far.

Security tightened ahead of Independence Day Police have been stationed at key locations, with intensified checks at entry and exit points. Security personnel are also monitoring crowded public areas and locations expected to see increased footfall ahead of 15 August.