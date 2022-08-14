Ahead of Independence Day, Pakistan ISI-backed terror module busted in Punjab

Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a Pakistan ISI-backed terror module and arrested four persons, noting that three hand grenades, one IED (improvised explosive device), two pistols and 40 cartridges were recovered
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amid tight security arrangements reportedly made across Punjab ahead of Independence Day, Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a Pakistan ISI-backed terror module and arrested four persons, noting that three hand grenades, one IED (improvised explosive device), two pistols and 40 cartridges were recovered. The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police and the Delhi Police, news agency PTI report said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid tight security arrangements reportedly made across Punjab ahead of Independence Day, Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a Pakistan ISI-backed terror module and arrested four persons, noting that three hand grenades, one IED (improvised explosive device), two pistols and 40 cartridges were recovered. The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police and the Delhi Police, news agency PTI report said.
The Punjab Police took to Twitter to share, “ahead of #IndependenceDay, Punjab Police foils major terror threat and busts Pak-ISI backed terror module, with help of Delhi Police. 4 module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla & Australia-based Gurjant Singh arrested." Additionally, in another tweet, the Punjab Police said, “three hand-grenades (P-86), 1 IED & 2-9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges have been recovered."
The Punjab Police took to Twitter to share, “ahead of #IndependenceDay, Punjab Police foils major terror threat and busts Pak-ISI backed terror module, with help of Delhi Police. 4 module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla & Australia-based Gurjant Singh arrested." Additionally, in another tweet, the Punjab Police said, “three hand-grenades (P-86), 1 IED & 2-9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges have been recovered."
Meanwhile, in another development, Pakistan Rangers and Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border, Amritsar on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan on Sunday. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of it's people, culture and achievements, according to news agency ANI report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, in another development, Pakistan Rangers and Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border, Amritsar on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan on Sunday. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of it's people, culture and achievements, according to news agency ANI report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence, the report said.
This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence, the report said.