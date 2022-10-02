Ahead of Interpol General Assembly CBI makes social media debut

Ahead of Interpol General Assembly CBI makes social media debut1 min read . 05:18 PM IST
- The investigative agency created its accounts on both platforms with user ID CBI_CIO for the three-day-long 90th General Assembly starting 18 October.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has made a maiden appearance on Twitter and Instagram ahead of the upcoming Interpol General Assembly in which 195 countries are likely to participate, officials said on 2 October.
The investigative agency created its accounts on both platforms with user ID CBI_CIO for the three-day-long 90th General Assembly starting 18 October.
Unlike its peers, the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had kept social media at an arm's length, sticking to the age-old practice of issuing press releases.
Officials added that the General Assembly will focus on cyber crime, financial crimes and Child Sexual Abuse Material peddled on the internet among other issues.
India was given an out-of-turn chance to organise the event through a vote on the eve of the 75th anniversary of its independence.
Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made a proposal in this regard to Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock, who called on the minister during his visit to India.
Comprising representatives from each of the 195 member countries which meet annually, the General Assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body.
Each member country may be represented by one or several delegates who are typically ministers, chiefs of police, heads of their Interpol National Central Bureaus and senior ministry officials, they said.
India is one of the oldest members of The International Criminal Police Organization called Interpol had joined the organisation in 1949.
Interpol was founded in 1923 as the International Criminal Police Commission (ICPC) and have its headquarter in France's Lyon. The CBI is designated as the National Central Bureau of India for Interpol.
With PTI inputs.
