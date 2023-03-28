Super4, one of the most innovative cricket fantasy apps in India, has announced the launch of its Super4 2.0 version ahead of the exciting 16th edition of the IPL 2023 season . The upgraded version brings in exciting new features for cricket enthusiasts and gaming users in the country.

The app has become the ultimate destination for fantasy cricket players, providing them with an opportunity to win handsome rewards while enjoying their favorite game.

With Super4's latest scoreboard feature, players can now estimate the score for every over in the first innings and create their scoreboard. The closer the scoreboard is to the actual score, the more points the player earns, and the higher the chances of winning.

Additionally, players can make multiple scoreboards for each match, increasing their chances of winning even more, Super4 said in an official statement.

It has also introduced the concept of Super Coins, which users can earn by performing certain activities like depositing money, playing contests on the app, etc.

They can redeem these coins into real money and use them as unutilized amounts to participate in more matches on the app. The app also provides an option to switch teams, allowing users to replace their previously joined team with a new team in just one click before the match begins.

The online sports application also rewards its users for referring their friends to the platform with a Referral Bonus. It will be provided to both the users whose referral code is used and who use that referral code (only after successfully playing any paid contest on Super4 by the user who uses the refer code). The user whose referral code is used gets a 1000 bonus, while the user who uses the referral code gets a 500 bonus, the statement said.

In addition to these exciting features, Super4 is also offering Free Contests during the IPL season from the 1st to 7th April, allowing players to join for free and win cash rewards. Also, players who achieve 1 Lakhs Super Coin in 45 days (1st April to 15th May) will get free IPL tickets for the matches of Semi-final or Eliminator.

Its instant withdrawal feature allows players to withdraw their winnings into their bank account in just one click, making the process quick and hassle-free.

Rohit Bansal, Founder, Super4 said, “We're thrilled to introduce these innovative features to our users."

“Our mission has always been to provide the best possible experience to our users, and we believe that these new features will take the app to the next level. We hope that our users will enjoy playing on Super4 and winning big," he added.