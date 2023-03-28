Ahead of IPL, Super4 brings new features in its upgraded version for fans. Details here2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 12:56 PM IST
IPL 2023: The upgraded version of Super4 brings in exciting new features for cricket enthusiasts and gaming users in the country.
Super4, one of the most innovative cricket fantasy apps in India, has announced the launch of its Super4 2.0 version ahead of the exciting 16th edition of the IPL 2023 season. The upgraded version brings in exciting new features for cricket enthusiasts and gaming users in the country.
