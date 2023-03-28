The online sports application also rewards its users for referring their friends to the platform with a Referral Bonus. It will be provided to both the users whose referral code is used and who use that referral code (only after successfully playing any paid contest on Super4 by the user who uses the refer code). The user whose referral code is used gets a 1000 bonus, while the user who uses the referral code gets a 500 bonus, the statement said.