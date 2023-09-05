Advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan have set ticket counters on fire, with over 284,600 tickets sold in three national chains for Day 1. The film has already earned ₹17.58 crore in advance bookings on the first day.

Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie, Jawan, is all set to hit cinemas on 7 September. Ahead of the release, Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan and actress Nayanthara offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirupati. SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani also accompanied them at the temple.

Jawan has set the ticket counters on fire since the day advance booking started on 1 September. As many as 284,600 tickets have been sold in three national chains for Day 1, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said. Moreover, another trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said the film earned ₹17.58 crore in advance bookings on the first day with 6.5 lac tickets all over India.

Meanwhile, SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana will make her debut this year with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar film 'The Archies' which is slated to release on 7 December. The film also stars Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya, Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja.

Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and can be viewed in both 2D and IMAX formats.

