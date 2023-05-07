Home/ News / India/  Ahead of Karnataka election 2023, PM Modi to hold 10-km roadshow in Bengaluru today. Check traffic advisory
With just three days left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold part 2 of the massive roadshow in Bengaluru on Sunday, 7 May. However, today, the roadshow will be on a shorter route due to the NEET entrance exam.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi will hold a roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka on a 10-km stretch between the Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra to Trinity Circle in Bengaluru.

Keeping National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in mind, the BJP on Friday modified Modi's two-day roadshow in Bengaluru, by scheduling the extensive event on Saturday and a shorter one on May 7. The saffron party had earlier scheduled to be held for eight hours on Saturday alone but it later split into two parts — on Saturday and Sunday to avoid inconvenience to the public.

PM Modi roadshow in Bengaluru; Avoid these routes on Sunday, 7 May:

According to the notification by the Bengaluru traffic police, commuters/motorists may avoid the following roads from 8 am to 12 noon today:

  • Raj Bhavan Road
  • Mekhri Circle
  • T Chowdaiah Road
  • Ramanamaharshi Road
  • Old Airport Road
  • Suranjandas Road
  • MG Road
  • Jagadeeshnagar Cross
  • JB Nagar Main Road
  • BEML Junction
  • 80ft ROad Indiranagar
  • New Thippasandra Road
  • 12th Main Road 100 ft Road Indiranagar, Cauvery School
  • CMH road
  • Sawmy Vivekananda Road
  • Halasuru Metro stration
  • Trinity Junction

PM Modi's roadshow on Saturday: Highlights

Yesterday, the 26 km roadshow from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram's Sankey Tank, was covered in about three hours. Modi's roadshow traversed through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP, P C Mohan.

Standing on the specially designed vehicle, Modi greeted the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi', 'Jai Bajarangbali', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans and shouting loud cheers in what appeared to be a "festive atmosphere" in several places. At many places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly, amid the sounds of drum beats.

The Prime Minister too responded by showering the flower petals gathered on the vehicle, back at the crowd. Massive arrangements had been made along the stretch, including erecting barricades, to ensure that the roadshow goes on smoothly. Tight security was put in place. According to state BJP sources, tens of thousands of people had gathered along the roadside.

The entire distance was decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too were wearing saffron shawls and caps. The Saffron flag, which looked like the 'Bhagwa flag' with lord Hanuman's face on it, was spotted at several places. Cultural teams were also stationed at different places along the stretch to welcome Modi. A group of women 'Pourakarmikas' (civic workers) were seen gathered at a spot to greet Modi.

Thje voting will be held on 10 May (Wednesday) for the Karnataka election 2023 and the countinng of votes will be on 13 May (Saturday).

