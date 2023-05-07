Ahead of Karnataka election 2023, PM Modi to hold 10-km roadshow in Bengaluru today. Check traffic advisory3 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 07:27 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi will hold a roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka on a 10-km stretch between the Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra to Trinity Circle in Bengaluru
With just three days left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold part 2 of the massive roadshow in Bengaluru on Sunday, 7 May. However, today, the roadshow will be on a shorter route due to the NEET entrance exam.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×