Ahead of Karnataka poll, PM Modi to inaugurate new metro line in Bengaluru today

Ahead of Karnataka poll, PM Modi to inaugurate new metro line in Bengaluru today1 min read . 06:57 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new section of Bengaluru Metro Phase 2
In poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new section of Bengaluru Metro Phase 2 today ( 25 March).
The prime minister will inaugurate the 13.71 km stretch from Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of the Reach-1 extension project under Bangalore Metro Phase 2, at Whitefield Metro Station.
The 13.71 km stretch has a total of 12 stations. According to a Times Now report, the officials of the Namma Matro officials changed the names of six metro stations.
The name of the KR Puram station has been changed to Krishnarajapura (KR Pura); Mahadevapura has been renamed to Singayyappanapalya; Hoodi Junction changed to Hoodi; Kadugodi metro station will now be called Kadugodi Tree Park; Channasandra's name changed to Hopefarm Channasandra, and Whitefield is renamed Whitefield (Kadugodi), respectively.
The prime minister will also inaugurate the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research.
Announcing it on Twitter, PM Modi wrote on Friday, "I will be in Karnataka tomorrow, March 25. The Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research will be inaugurated in Chikkaballapur. After that, will be in Bengaluru for inaugurating the Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Bangalore Metro".
According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute has been established by Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence. The institute will provide medical education and quality medical care free of cost.
PM Modi will then proceed to the district headquarters town of Davangere and address a public meeting, to mark the culmination of BJP's 'Vijay Sankapla Yatre'.
The yatra began from four different directions across the state. According to BJP State General Secretary Mahesh Tenginakai, a total of 5,600 kms were covered by the Yatra, which millions of people attended.
The Election Commission is expected to announce the Karnataka poll schedule for Assembly elections, due by May, in the next few days.
