Ahead of Karnataka polls 2023, I-T conducts raids at Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda's residence2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 12:38 PM IST
- The Income Tax Department conducted raids at two residential premises of Karnataka Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda and an educational institution that belongs to his son Ranjan Gowda
Ahead of the Karnataka elections, the Income Tax Department on Monday conducted raids at two residential premises of Karnataka Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda and an educational institution in Belthangady of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada.
