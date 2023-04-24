Ahead of the Karnataka elections, the Income Tax Department on Monday conducted raids at two residential premises of Karnataka Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda and an educational institution in Belthangady of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada.

The education institution belongs to Gangadhar Gowda's son Ranjan Gowda.

Gowda quit the BJP and joined Congress in 2018. He recently announced withdrawal from politics following the denial of a ticket for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

More details awaited.

Meanwhile, enforcement agencies made seizures totalling over ₹250 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on 29 March.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the total seizures ( ₹254 crore) include cash ( ₹82 crore), liquor ( ₹57 crore), gold and silver ( ₹78 crore), freebies ( ₹20 crore), and drugs/narcotics ( ₹17 crore).

As many as 1,930 FIRs have been booked with regard to seizures.

It may be noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about ₹58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on 10 May and the counting of votes will be done on 13 May.

Political parties have started high-voltage campaigns in the state for the Karnataka polls. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress Party's Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in different districts in Karnataka.

Shah arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday night and will lead a roadshow from 1 pm to 2 pm in Mysuru. The former BJP chief will then fly to Sakaleshpura where he will take out another roadshow to boost party cadres from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Gandhi will have an interaction with sugarcane farmers and youth at 2 pm today in Belagavi district.

He will then leave for Gadag to take part in 'Yuva Samvaad' (interaction with youth).

The ruling BJP is going all out to retain power in the state where the principal opposition Congress is vying to unseat it even as the JD(S) remains an important player with just weeks to go for polling.