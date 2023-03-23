Karnataka Assembly elections are around the corner and the controversy over Tipu Sultan's death has reignited. The ideological debate over Tipu Sultan and Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar has taken a bitter turn. In Karnataka's Yadgir district tensions flared, when two groups, one representing Tipu and another Savarkar began a war of words.

When did the issue start?

Last month, tension gripped Karnataka's Yadgir district over renaming the Tipu Sultan circle after Veer Savarkar. The situation became so worse that lawmakers imposed Section 144 in Yadgir from Sunday 6 am to 11 pm on Monday to avoid any sort of untoward incidents.

Some right-wing organisations alleged that the circle was named after Tipu Sultan unofficially and demanded naming it as 'Savarkar Circle'.

Prior to this incident, pro-Hindu organisation Shivaji Maharaj Sangathan alleged that supporters of Tipu Sultan named a circle after him in 2010 unofficially. They demanded renaming it after Veer Savarkar.

The town municipal council said the name Tipu Sultan Circle is unofficial so it should be renamed.

The descendants of Tipu Sultan have slammed both BJP and the Congress for using the name of Tipu Sultan and trying to polarise votes in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election.

Politics over Tipu Sultan's death:

A section of people in the old Mysuru belt claims Tipu Sultan did not die fighting the British, but was killed by the two Vokkaliga chieftains, which has been contested by some historians.

BJP leaders in Karnataka have also backed the argument as Vokkaliga community is politically powerful.

Meanwhile, a prominent seer has asked to put an end to the issue over Tipu Sultan's death.

Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, the chief pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math, which is highly regarded by the dominant Vokkaligas, has called for a gathering of information about Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowd, according to a section of people allegedly killed Tipu Sultan, before arriving at any decision.

"The current confusion is causing hurt to the feelings of a community, and I urge it should be stopped immediately", the seer said.

What opposition saying?

Congress and JD(S) leaders have maintained that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda did not even exist, and might just be fictional characters.

Slamming the BJP, the Congress and JD(S) said the saffron party is trying to make inroads into the Vokkaliga dominated 'Old Mysuru' region ahead of polls by presenting false claims.

Congress and JD(S) leaders including Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, and H D Kumaraswamy have charged the BJP with 'misleading' the people, especially the Vokkaligas, by using fictional characters and saying they killed Tipu Sultan. BJP leaders like Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, C T Ravi, and Ashwath Narayan among others have maintained that there is historical evidence about Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, that their names are mentioned in plays and ballads, and they fought Tipu to safeguard the family of Mysuru Maharajas and to protect the state.