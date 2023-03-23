Ahead of Karnataka polls, controversy erupts over death of Tipu Sultan

Congress and JD(S) leaders including Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, and H D Kumaraswamy have charged the BJP with 'misleading' the people, especially the Vokkaligas, by using fictional characters and saying they killed Tipu Sultan. BJP leaders like Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, C T Ravi, and Ashwath Narayan among others have maintained that there is historical evidence about Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, that their names are mentioned in plays and ballads, and they fought Tipu to safeguard the family of Mysuru Maharajas and to protect the state.