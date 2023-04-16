Ahead of Karnataka polls, Ex- CM Jagadish Shettar announces resignation from BJP4 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 07:00 AM IST
- Jagadish Shettar said he would contest the poll for sure
- He said, ‘They (party leaders) have not understood Jagadish Shettar yet, for the way they humiliated me’
Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election, Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar has announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he was denied a ticket for the May 10 state assembly election.
