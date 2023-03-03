A day after BJP MLA's son was caught for taking ₹40 lakh fine, The Karnataka Lokayukta on 3 March raided the residence of Prashant Maadal and recovered ₹6 crore cash.
Prashant Maadal is a chief accountant at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa. Virupakshappa is also the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).
As per ANI report, the search operation at his residence is still on.
On 2 March, anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta caught Virupakshappa's son while taking a bribe of ₹40 lakh from a contractor at the Karnataka Soap and Detergent office.
"The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa while taking a bribe of ₹40 lakh. Over ₹1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," Karnataka Lokayukta told ANI.
Lokayukta sources told PTI that Prashanth was allegedly receiving 'first instalment' of the bribe on behalf of his father. The MLA's son had demanded ₹81 lakh and ₹40 lakh was the first instalment. The contractor had approached the Lokayukta a week ago and the trap was laid.
According to Lokayukta, more than ₹1.7 crore in cash was found at Prashanth Madal's office.
Speaking about the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Lokayukta has raided the son of an MLA. All I can say is that the reason for restarting the Lokayukta is to curb corruption in the state, without Lokayukta many such cases were found and closed during Congress rule."
"I have said earlier also that an independent and fair investigation will be done. That's why our aim is to punish the culprits. Lokayukta has all the details, whose money was it, where did it come from, everything should come out," Bommai said.
Congress MLA Priyank Kharge hit out at CM Bommai and said “Karnataka CM keeps asking us to produce documents, what more documents does he require...all can be found in BJP MLA's house and ministers' offices."
Kharge further said that its high time CM Bommai should resign. “It's high time that CM should resign...if he thinks he's done great work then dissolve the assembly and go for election right now. Where is CBI, where is the IT, where is the ED now...Mr Amit Shah is coming right? he should get his team and come."
(With inputs from agencies)
