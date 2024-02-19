Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 14,000 projects worth more than ₹10 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh through Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC 4.0 ) on Monday. UP, which accounts for 80 Lok Sabha seats, is organising Global Investors Summit from February 19 to 21 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. The UP government will be organising Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) 4.0 in the presence of PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

Here are 10 updates on PM Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh for the UPGIS:

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh at 10:30 am on Monday.

PM Modi will also unveil the model of Shri Kalki Dham Temple, constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam. The programme will be attended by many saints, religious leaders, and other dignitaries.

In the afternoon, around 1:45 pm, PM Narendra Modi will launch 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than ₹ 10 Lakh crore for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February 2023.

Through the Ground Breaking Ceremony, a total of 14,537 projects with an investment of ₹ 10 lakh, 15 thousand, and 583 crores are fully prepared to be implemented in the state. This includes 300 projects with an investment of ₹ 500 crores, 895 projects with an investment ranging from ₹ 100 to 500 crores, 4,577 initiatives with investments ranging from ₹ 10 to 100 crores, and the majority being 8,735 projects with an investment of ₹ 1 to 10 crores. After the implementation of all these projects, more than 34 lakh jobs will be generated, according to Chief Minister's Office of Uttar Pradesh.

During last year's UPGIS held from 10-12 February, Uttar Pradesh received investment proposals totalling ₹ 40 lakh crore.

40 lakh crore. During the UP Global Investors Summit, sectoral sessions will also be conducted, focusing on areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), foreign direct investment (FDI), and corporate social responsibility. The seminar will facilitate direct interaction with CSR heads of corporations, allowing them to gain insight into the impactful work being done by the respective departments and consider providing funds to support charitable causes.

Mayur Maheshwari, the CEO of UPSIDA, said that the authority has prepared nearly ₹ 1.5 lakh crore worth of MoU for Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0 (GBC) in more than 45 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

1.5 lakh crore worth of MoU for Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0 (GBC) in more than 45 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Approximately 3,500 units are expected to establish their industries, with an investment of ₹ 6,660 crore in various industrial sectors in Mathura.

6,660 crore in various industrial sectors in Mathura. Bulandshahr is projected to receive an investment of ₹ 3,915 crore, Amethi ₹ 1,693 crore, Meerut ₹ 1,455 crore, Gautam Buddh Nagar ₹ 1,129 crore, and Aligarh ₹ 213 crore, the CEO said.

