Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 14,000 projects worth more than ₹10 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh through Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC 4.0 ) on Monday. UP, which accounts for 80 Lok Sabha seats, is organising Global Investors Summit from February 19 to 21 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. The UP government will be organising Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) 4.0 in the presence of PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

