‘Ajit dada conveniently forgets that when he was in the government there were just five ministers for the first 32 days,’ Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is reported expected to expand his cabinet next week by inducting at least 15 ministers and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to keep the crucial home portfolio, according to news agency PTI report. Notably, the civic polls in Maharashtra reportedly delayed due to the OBC reservation issue being heard by the Supreme Court which are likely to be held in October after getting a clarification from the apex court, the PTI report said.
The report noted that both the ministers have been functioning as a two-member cabinet since then, inviting criticism from opposition leaders, including NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. “Ajit Pawar is leader of the opposition. He will have to say such things. Ajit dada conveniently forgets that when he was in the government there were just five ministers for the first 32 days," Fadnavis said on Sunday, as per PTI report.
The Maharashtra cabinet expansion will take place “before you can even imagine," Fadnavis said while responding to repeated questions on the induction of new ministers. It is worth noting that Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on June 30 after the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray following a rebellion in the Shiv Sena ranks.
Fadnavis said the BJP has embarked on a mission to improve its footprint in Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by identifying 16 parliamentary constituencies where opposition parties have had a consistent winning streak. He said these constituencies included those held by Shiv Sena leaders who have now joined the Shinde camp, the report said.
"Since Shiv Sena and BJP will contest the Lok Sabha elections as a coalition, the BJP will work to ensure the victory of the sitting Lok Sabha members from these constituencies," Fadnavis said. He said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been given the responsibility to coordinate efforts to better the BJP's performance in Baramati, where the party had polled a good number of votes in the previous elections, as per the PTI report.
