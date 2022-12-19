Ahead of meeting with PM Modi, Himachal CM Sukhu tests Covid positive

Ahead of meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, newly-elected Himachal Pradesh Chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has tested Covid-19 positive, said a spokesperson of the state government here on Monday.
He informed that the chief minister was scheduled to call on PM Modi in New Delhi today, Monday, however, the meeting has been postponed, according to the news agency PTI.
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was found positive for coronavirus disease in the national capital during mandatory routine test before meeting the Prime Minister, the spokesperson said.
He further added that the CM is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure has quarantined himself and all his engagements have been postponed, as per PTI reports.
Sukhu along with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state Congress Chief Pratibha Singh and 38 newly elected MLAs had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16.
Over the past few days, Sukhu has been in New Delhi and met several Congress leader including AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
Former Congress state chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh at a ceremony held in Shimla on December 11.
He is known to be extremely close to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Sukhu also headed the Congress campaign committee and the main face of it earlier.
After the party named him as the CM candidate, Sukhu said, “I was never in any race for any post and would not be in future. I am a Congress party worker. I never had longing for any post. Party has given me so much and to follow the party’s order is my duty."
