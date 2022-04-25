Ahead of the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state today. The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's home office, Krishna, at 12.30 pm, news agency ANI reported.

In view of increasing COVID-19 cases in the country over the last two weeks, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to assess the situation with Chief Ministers on Wednesday via video conferencing.

On Sunday, Bommai said that the state government will bring guidelines after a video conference meeting with PM Modi on Wednesday.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 60 new cases of the virus with zero fatalities and a positivity rate of 0.72 per cent. The active cases in the state stood at 1,676.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,60,086 with 2,541 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the active cases increased to 16,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,223 with 30 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

