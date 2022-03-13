This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Punjab CM-designate and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor also visited Jallianwala Bagh on Sunday and paid floral tribute at the memorial ahead of a roadshow in Amritsar
Ahead of the AAP's roadshow to celebrate its stupendous victory during the Punjab polls, party national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid visited Golden Temple to seek blessings. Additionally, the Punjab CM-designate and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor visited Jallianwala Bagh on Sunday and paid floral tribute at the memorial ahead of a roadshow in Amritsar.
The senior AAP leadership will also be visiting Durgiana Temple and Valmiki Temple before commencing their roadshow, thanking the voters for electing the AAP to power in Punjab.
"We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Punjab," said Mann ahead of the visit to Amritsar.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.
Meanwhile, the Additional Director General of Police (security) has ordered the withdrawal of security cover of 122 former MPs and MLAs in Punjab. The order was issued dated March 11, soon after the Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann met the Director general of police (DGP) and the chief secretary of Punjab after the Legislator party meeting.
Punjab ADGP (security) in a letter to the Superintendent of Police (SSPs) and Police Commissioners (CP) across the state ordered the withdrawal of security from 122 politicians. The list includes names of senior Congress leaders, who got security cover under the previous government along with the names of Congress MLAs who won the Assembly elections this time from their seats but would no longer be the cabinet ministers.
